Meryl Streep may just be the most convincing actress in history.

As Topsy, the three-time Oscar winner has a scene-stealing supporting role in Walt Disney Pictures' Mary Poppins Returns (in theaters Dec. 19). Streep's character, who is a cousin to Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt), is an oddity who involuntarily spends every second Wednesday upside down. She visits to the Banks to fix family heirloom and sings the jazzy "Turning Turtle."

Streep took the role solely to work with Rob Marshall, who directed her in 2014's Into the Woods. "Rob knew that I wanted in on whatever it was he did next. But I had no idea what he had in his head. And when he [and producer John DeLuca] invited me to talk through this idea, I thought, 'They're crazy, these two. They're just insane. They've lost their minds,'" Streep, 69, says with a laugh in in Entertainment Weekly's Nov. 16 issue (out now). "But It was such a big vision, and it was so ambitious that I said, 'Oh, well, I want to be in it. Absolutely. Right away.'"