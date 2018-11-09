Zoe Kravitz's Dress Is a Gift to Us All and More Best Dressed Stars

This week's celebrity style can be described in one word: mesmerizing.

Celebrities are bringing our favorite holiday trends—sequins, jewel tones and velvet, for example—to the forefront. Not only are these looks inspiring our shopping plans (Think: upcoming Black Friday deals), but they're causing double takes with their awing designs.

Zoë Kravitz is proof. In honor of the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, the star wrapped herself in a sequined gown from Saint Laurent. From the front, the texture, along with the black and pink hues, grabbed the attention of onlookers. However, as the actress walked away, the view of the larger-than-life pink bow stunned.