Zoe Kravitz's Dress Is a Gift to Us All and More Best Dressed Stars

This week's celebrity style can be described in one word: mesmerizing.
Celebrities are bringing our favorite holiday trends—sequins, jewel tones and velvet, for example—to the forefront. Not only are these looks inspiring our shopping plans (Think: upcoming Black Friday deals), but they're causing double takes with their awing designs.
Zoë Kravitz is proof. In honor of the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, the star wrapped herself in a sequined gown from Saint Laurent. From the front, the texture, along with the black and pink hues, grabbed the attention of onlookers. However, as the actress walked away, the view of the larger-than-life pink bow stunned.
Chrissy Teigen, Cate Blanchett, Taraji P. Henson and more followed suit with eye-catching garments that will make you excited for your next holiday party.
Taylor Hill/WireImage
Chrissy Teigen
The model dazzled at the 2018 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in a chic black velvet mini dress by Alexandre Vauthier.
James Devaney/GC Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita stunned in a bright white suit with layers of diamond accessories, silver platform heels and a black clutch for the 2018 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Mandy Moore
The actress served '70s vibes at Joni Mitchell's birthday celebration in this full-length white crochet dress. To match the vibe, she revealed blunt bangs with a middle part.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
The actress made a shining statement in this black sequined Saint Laurent dress that features a neon pink sash along her bust in honor of the world premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Cate Blanchett
For an Armani Si Passione Perfume event, the actress exuded elegance in this red strapless Giorgio Armani gown accessorized with a multi-colored jewel belt.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Olivia Munn
For a dinner hosted by Michael Kors, the actress rocked a matching Michael Kors black and gold bralette and jacket with a pair of high-waisted pants.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Iman
The model made sure all eyes were on her in this hot pink haute couture gown with voluminous shoulder detailing at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 17th Annual an Enduring Vision Benefit.
Presley Ann/Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily sported a hot pink Spring 2019 Prabal Gurung gown that featured a scoop neck line and a sculptural skirt for the premiere of Welcome Home.
Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Adwoa Aboah
The model stood out at the Fashion Awards 2018 nominees celebration in a bright yellow Erdem suit that featured a black floral print.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Taraji P. Henson
For the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards, the actress stunned on the red carpet in a one-shoulder white and grey gown.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Jessica Chastain
Jessica brought some Hollywood glamour to the Christmas decorations inauguration in Paris in this velvet Ulyana Sergeenko Demi-Couture dress.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Ashley Tisdale
To master fall style at the US launch of Soda Says, the actress went for an all-black look, revealing an oversized black sweater, leather mini skirt and ankle boots.