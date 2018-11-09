Kanye West Bolts Amid Gunfire at Tekashi 6ix9ine's Music Video Shoot

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Nov. 9, 2018 10:00 AM

Kanye West

Richard Young/Rex Shutterstock via ZUMA Press

Shots were fired on the set of Tekashi 6ix9ine and Kanye West's upcoming video. 

According to TMZ, the 22-year-old rapper was filming a music video at an $80 million Beverly Hills estate on Thursday night for a track featuring West and Nicki Minajoff his upcoming album. According to the website, Minaj was not present, but West was in the mansion when shots were reportedly fired at the house. 

Beverly Hills police confirmed to E! News that they responded to a call of shots fired around 10:25 p.m. in a Beverly Hills neighborhood. According to police, there were no injuries and the investigaton is ongoing, but they could not confirm the names of anyone involved in the incident.  

Per TMZ, the "I Love It" star reportedly "immediately left" while Minaj had not yet arrived. E! News has reached out to Kanye and Tekashi's reps for comment. 

50 Centweighed in on the shooting on social media, sharing a photo of a cracked window that appears to be a result of a shot. "Now somebody done shot my son video up in LA," the rapper wrote. "Kanye was like [running man emoji] #positivevibes."

West tweeted late Friday morning, writing, "Thank you for everyone's prayers. Our family is safe and close."

However, it seems he was referencing his family's forced evacuation because of the current California wildfires. 

