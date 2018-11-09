Disney Channel Star Tiffany Thornton Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Fri., Nov. 9, 2018

It's a girl!

Disney Channel alum Tiffany Thornton has welcomed her first daughter, Juliet Joy Capaci, she announced on Instagram Friday. "Juliet Joy Capaci is here and we are over the moon in love already," Thornton wrote. "She was born at 2:30pm, weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces with dark curly hair and is so cute and squishy already. What a blessing it is to be entrusted by God with this precious little miracle. Thank you everyone for your prayers!!"

This is the first child for Thornton and her husband Josiah Capaci, the actress also has two sons, Kenneth James Carney and Bentley Cash Carney, from her marriage to the late Chris Carney. Carney, former lead singer of the band The Prom Kings, and his friend Ezekiel Blanton were killed in a single car accident in Dec. 2015.

Thornton later started a relationship with pastor Capaci in 2017, announcing their engagement in April of that year. A year later, the couple announced that they're expecting their first child together.

Disney Star Tiffany Thornton Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

For the pregnancy announcement, the So Random! star, 32, shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her two boys with a sign that read, "New best friend coming Nov. 2018."

In May, Thornton shared a video from the couple's gender reveal party, announcing that they're expecting a baby girl. Since that time, Thornton has taken her fans on her pregnancy journey, sharing photos of her growing baby bump.

Earlier this week, Thornton shared a sweet story with her Instagram followers from her voting experience.

"The precious older lady at the voting place said 'Oh my! When is that baby due?' And I said 'Friday :)' to which she replied 'Sure looks like it' and I said 'sure feels like it! :)," Thornton wrote alongside a photo of her baby bump with an "I Voted" sticker on it. "She was so cute and told me about her grand baby that was just born in October, then wished me well when I was all done voting."

On Friday morning, Thornton took to Instagram to share a photo from her hospital room, teasing her followers, "Guess where we are....."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

