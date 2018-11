The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show took place in New York on Thursday, and several of the models' main men attended the big event to show their support.

Adam Levine, for instance, attended the runway extravaganza to cheer on Behati Prinsloo. The show was a significant one for the 30-year-old supermodel as it marked her first return to the VS catwalk in three years. During this hiatus, Prinsloo gave birth to two children: Dusty Rose (2) and Gio Grace (9 months). So, of course, the Maroon 5 singer had to support his wife's big night.

The Weeknd also attended to root on Bella Hadid. The duo got back together a few months ago after a nearly two-year split and have been inseparable ever since. The couple headed to the show's afterparty hand in hand.