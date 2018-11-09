The competition for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season four has been revealed and honey, it's fierce. Season four of the drag competition kicks off Friday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m., just in time for you to watch at home over the holidays. Yep, that means explaining lingo to your folks.

"The fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is going to blow. your. mother. tucking. mind," RuPaul said in a statement. "Satisfaction guaranteed or your henny back."

Ten queens from past seasons are back to claim the crown in a season that is said to have more stunning fashions, killer lip-syncs and jaw-dropping twists than ever before. The return of All Stars comes after RuPaul's Drag Race made history, becoming the first show to take home the Emmy for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program in the same year.

Meet the queens below.