See Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and More Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Models in Dazzling After-Party Looks

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Nov. 9, 2018 7:03 AM

Bella Hadid, Victoria's Secret After Party 2018

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

After rocking it out on the runway, this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show models took their couture to the pink carpet. 

Once the 2018 show wrapped at Pier 94 in the Big Apple on Thursday, the stunners changed out of their one-of-a-kind wings and lingerie and got ready to party. Donning an array of styles—from a Versace jumpsuit to glimmering Zuhair Murad fringe—the models did not skimp on the glamour as they posed in their standout looks. 

After photographers got all the striking shots, the catwalk pros headed into the party at Avenue New York, where famous faces like one of this year's performers Shawn Mendes and The Daily Show host Trevor Noahwere spotted in a VIP section by the DJ booth. 

Model Winnie Harlow and her beau Wiz Khalifa were also seen together in the VIP section, a source told E! News. "They were super cute and Winnie seemed to really be enjoying herself and dancing around," the insider described. 

Photos

2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party: Red Carpet Fashion

Speaking of couples, model Bella Hadid was also hanging with her famous boyfriend The Weeknd and her well-known mama, Yolanda Hadid, both of whom showed the catwalk queen love from the front row during the show. "Bella and The Weeknd were super cute and affectionate," our insider noted. "They would kiss here and there and seemed like they were enjoying their time together."
 
After months of preparation for one of fashion's biggest nights of the year, all the ladies deserved a night of celebration for a job well done.
 
Now, the countdown begins to Dec. 2, when the show will air on ABC. 

In the meantime, see all of this year's models in their dazzling after-party looks in E!'s gallery above!

