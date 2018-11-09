Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
After rocking it out on the runway, this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show models took their couture to the pink carpet.
Once the 2018 show wrapped at Pier 94 in the Big Apple on Thursday, the stunners changed out of their one-of-a-kind wings and lingerie and got ready to party. Donning an array of styles—from a Versace jumpsuit to glimmering Zuhair Murad fringe—the models did not skimp on the glamour as they posed in their standout looks.
After photographers got all the striking shots, the catwalk pros headed into the party at Avenue New York, where famous faces like one of this year's performers Shawn Mendes and The Daily Show host Trevor Noahwere spotted in a VIP section by the DJ booth.
Model Winnie Harlow
and her beau Wiz Khalifa
were also seen together in the VIP section, a source told E! News. "They were super cute and Winnie seemed to really be enjoying herself and dancing around," the insider described.
Speaking of couples, model Bella Hadid
was also hanging with her famous boyfriend The Weeknd
and her well-known mama, Yolanda Hadid
, both of whom showed the catwalk queen love
from the front row during the show. "Bella and The Weeknd were super cute and affectionate," our insider noted. "They would kiss here and there and seemed like they were enjoying their time together."
After months of preparation for one of fashion's biggest nights of the year, all the ladies deserved a night of celebration for a job well done.
Now, the countdown begins to Dec. 2, when the show will air on ABC.
In the meantime, see all of this year's models in their dazzling after-party looks in E!'s gallery above!