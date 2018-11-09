Orange Is the New Black is ending with season seven, which is set to debut summer 2019, but that doesn't mean you've seen the last of Litchfield or any of its beloved characters. That's right, an Orange Is the New Black spinoff is already being talked about.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate TV Group chairman Kevin Beggs told reporters that the studio behind the Netflix series is already talking about a sequel series.

"We're really proud of the long run that Orange Is the New Black had," Beggs said during an earnings call. "It remains one of Netflix's most-watched shows. We're ending on a high note. Keep in mind we own that series and will be distributing it for years to come. We're already in discussions and, when the timing is right, we'll talk further with [creator Jenji Kohan] about a potential sequel."