Chris Martin Felt "Worthless" for a Year After Gwyneth Paltrow Split

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Nov. 9, 2018 6:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization

Chris Martin is in a good place now—but that wasn't the case fa few years ago.

After his "conscious uncoupling" with Gwyneth Paltrow in 2014, the musician admits he felt "completely worthless and nothing to anybody" for a whole year. As Martin explains in the upcoming Amazon Prime documentary Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams, he was already in pain when his marriage came to an end. "I was just like, 'I'm a mess,' really, because I can't enjoy the great things around me. Then, of course, I went through a break-up with Gwyneth," he says. "Listen, I'm never going to moan—I'm grateful for everything—but it was pretty touch and go."

Martin's longtime bandmates Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion were concerned about him, as was their former manager, Phil Harvey. "Your mind can go to the worst case scenario," Harvey says, referring to Martin's mental state. "I was worried about him to the extent that I was just really glad to get a text in the morning, just to know he was OK."

The singer got through it with the help of his friends. "It was a challenging period," he says, according to The Mirror. "It was a journey from ultimate loneliness to ultimate togetherness."

As promised, Martin and Paltrow were committed to remaining friends after their breakup, especially for the sake of their two children. Like her ex, the actress told Red magazine a few years ago that their split "has not been easy for me at times; I'm sure it's not been easy for him." While skeptics scoffed at the notion of a "conscious uncoupling," it apparently worked, as Martin would often join Paltrow and her then-boyfriend Brad Falchuk for family gatherings.

Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin's Romance Rewind

Ultimately, they make better friends than lovers—especially considering Paltrow regularly refers to Martin as her "brother." The Academy Award winner remarried in September 2018, and Martin couldn't be happier for her. After his on-and-off romance with Jennifer Lawrence ended a few years ago, Martin found love again, too, thanks to another star: Dakota Johnson.

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams premieres Nov. 14 and will remain in theaters for a limited time; the documentary will also become available to stream starting Nov. 16 on Amazon Prime. Director Mat Whitecross' film includes live performances and backstage footage from the band's last stadium tour in 2015, in addition to unseen archive material spanning over 20 years.

At one point in the film, Chris also admits he understands why Coldplay has sometimes been a punchline in the music industry. "I get it. I think it's important to have figures of ridicule, and I don't mind being one of them...I think everything we've done is s--t. That's why I keep trying to do new stuff," he says. "But that's my gut feeling. That's what fires you up to do the next thing."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Martin , Gwyneth Paltrow , Breakups , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Lady Gaga, Rachel Bloom, SAG-AFTRA Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson's Greatest Showman Cover Will Give You Chills

Mandy Moore, Queer Eye Fab 5

These Stars Might Love the Queer Eye Guys Even More Than You Do

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018

Adam Levine, The Weeknd and More Stars Support Their Angels at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Season 4

Meet the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 4 Queens

Emma Stone, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Emma Stone Spiced Up Her Life by Renaming Herself After Baby Spice

Bella Hadid, Victoria's Secret After Party 2018

See Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and More Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Models in Dazzling After-Party Looks

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.