Dylan Sprouse knows the way to a girl's heart.

After weeks of clean eating and working out, his girlfriend Barbara Palvin walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and Dylan had the perfect way to congratulate the model.

"He is bringing Shake Shack burgers for me," the 25-year-old shared with People as she got glammed up for the highly-anticipated event.

And the moment definitely calls for a cheat meal considering Barbara is making her comeback to the Victoria's Secret runway after a six-year hiatus. She first walked in the televised runway show in 2012, when she wore a sexy Santa Claus themed outfit.

It's safe to say Dylan has his responsibilities cut out for him, because he already promised to cheer her from the crowd of A-listers and influencers.

"I will be cheering her on very loudly, annoying her, embarrassing her," he exclusively told E! News at Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party.