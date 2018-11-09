From Sherlock Holmes to the Grinch: See Benedict Cumberbatch's Best Roles

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Kelleher | Fri., Nov. 9, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Grinch

Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool / Getty Images -Universal Pictures

You may recognize him from his role as Sherlock Holmes or as Doctor Strange in the Avengers series.

All we know is if anyone can go from a sneaky detective to a grouchy Grinch, it is Benedict Cumberbatch.

"I can get Grinchy in a car. I get quite Grinchy when I'm hangry or jet-lagged. That happens. But I don't have too much to get Grinchy about, honestly," Cumberbatch revealed to USA Today. "And I love Christmas for the reasons this film celebrates."

In honor of The Grinch hitting theatres today, we have gone back in time to break down our favorite films from the talented actor.

He has played a diverse array of roles in his career thus far and we have loved every minute of it. Look back on his unforgettable career in our gallery below.

Photos

Benedict Cumberbatch's Best Roles

Get your tickets to see Cumberbatch in The Grinch now because the movie hits theatres everywhere today!

(E! and Universal Pictures are part of the NBCUniversal family)       

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Benedict Cumberbatch , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
Lady Gaga, Rachel Bloom, SAG-AFTRA Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Emma Stone, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Emma Stone Spiced Up Her Life by Renaming Herself After Baby Spice

Bella Hadid, Victoria's Secret After Party 2018

See Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and More Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Models in Dazzling After-Party Looks

Katherine McNamara - Shadowhunters, Harry Shum Jr. - Shadowhunters, Melanie Scrofano – Wynonna Earp

Never Say Never! Harry Shum Jr., Melanie Scrofano and More Stars React to Becoming Surprise Write-In PCAs Finalists

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé Can Even Make Sofa Shopping Incredibly Uncomfortable

Orange Is the New Black

An Orange Is the New Black Spinoff? Yep, It Might Happen

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin

Chris Martin Felt "Worthless" for a Year After Gwyneth Paltrow Split

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.