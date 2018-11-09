11 Holiday Cocktail Dresses You Can Start Wearing Now

It's right around this time, when the family reunions and holiday parties start creeping up, that we start shopping.

Not just shopping to shop (although we support that, too) but perusing the internet for the most exciting item of the season: a chic cocktail dresses. Holiday season cocktail dresses aren't your everyday of the year looks, though. And bonus: For this more festive time, you can go bolder. Our advice: Basically stick to rich jewel tones (like emerald green, ruby red and sapphire blue) and classy fabrics (like silk, velvet, taffeta and lace) and you'll be golden.

For 11 looks we're more thank okay with wearing right now, not to mention for the rest of the season, keep scrolling!