Tamera Mowry is mourning the loss of her niece, Alaina Housley, who was killed in the Borderline shooting.

The actress and TV show host of The Real announced Alaina died on Thursday afternoon, following a frantic search for the Pepperdine student. "Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night's shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks," Tamera and husband Adam Housley said in a statement issued to E! News. "Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."

Promptly after confirming their niece's death, Tamera's co-hosts sent messages of love and support to her and her family.

Loni Love wrote on Instagram: "Unfortunately Alaina was one of the victims in the mass shooting.. please keep The Housley's in your prayers at this time. Positive thoughts and prayers to all the families right now waiting to hear about their loved ones from the #borderlinemassshooting"

Likewise, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton shared their condolences on their Instagram Stories, asking for well wishes and prayers from their followers.