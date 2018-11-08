Gabrielle Union Is a Mom! 18 More Stars Who Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 2:26 PM

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union has joined the ranks of the many celebs who welcomed a baby into the world via surrogate.

On Thursday, the actress and her husband, Dwyane Wade, shared a candid photo of themselves bonding with their little bundle of joy. "We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days," Gabrielle and Dwyane wrote. "Welcome to the party sweet girl!"

Prior to using surrogacy, the actress attempted to conceive a child naturally and by way of IVF. However, after multiple miscarriages and failed implants, Wade and Union turned to other viable options.

Other parents who chose surrogacy include Neil Patrick Harris and David BurtkaTyra Banks and more.

Stars Who Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate

To see more parents who welcomed their babies via surrogacy, check out the gallery below!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chicago West, North West, Saint West

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Following two high-risk pregnancies, the E! reality star and rapper enlisted the help of a gestational carrier to help welcome daughter Chicago West in Jan. 2018. 

Tyra Banks, Baby, Son, York Banks Asla

Tyra Banks

The supermodel and partner Erik Asla welcomed their first child, York Banks Asla, via a surrogate in 2016.

Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Surprise! The Bring It On star and NBA pro welcomed a healthy baby girl via surrogate on November 7, 2018. 

Neil Patrick Harris, Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris

The actor and husband David Burtka welcomed their twins Gideon and Harper via a surrogate in 2010.

Shayne Lamas, Son, Lyon

Shayne Lamas

In 2015, a year after suffering a miscarriage, The Bachelor star and Lorenzo Lamas' daughter Shayne Lamas and husband Nik Richie welcomed their second child, son Lyon, via a surrogate —the reality star's stepmother, Shawna Craig. The child joined big sister Press Dahl.

Amy Smart

Amy Smart

After battling fertility struggles for years, the actress and husband Carter Oosterhouse welcomed daughter Flora via surrogate in December 2016.

Jimmy Fallon, Nancy Juvonen, Frances Cole Fallon, Winnie Fallon

Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show host and wife Nancy Juvonen welcomed two daughters, Winnie and Frances, via a surrogate in 2013 and 2014.

Katey Sagal, Daughter, Esme

Katey Sagal

The Married...With Children and Sons of Anarchy star and husband Kurt Sutter, who created the latter series, welcomed daughter Esme Louise in 2007 via a surrogate. Sagal, who has a son and daughter from a previous marriage, was 53 at the time.

Tabitha Broderick, Marion Loretta Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick

The couple used a surrogate for their twins Tabitha and Loretta, who were born in 2009. They joined big brother James.

Elizabeth Banks, 2017 Oscars, Vanity Fair After Party

Elizabeth Banks

The Pitch Perfect star and husband Max Handelman welcomed two sons, Felix and Magnus, via a surrogate in 2011 and 2012.

Elton John, David Furnish, 2017 Oscars Party Pics, Elton John Party

Elton John

The legendary British singer and hubby David Furnish welcomed sons Zachary and Elijah via surrogate in 2010 and 2013, respectively. 

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

The couple welcomed daughter Faith in December 2010 via a surrogate. She joined the pair's first child together, daughter Sunday Rose, and Kidman's eldest children with ex Tom CruiseConnor and Isabella.

Lucy Liu, Twitter

Lucy Liu

In 2015, the notoriously private Charlie's Angel actress announced the birth of her son, Rockwell Lloyd Liu, via surrogate. 

Ricky Martin, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Ricky Martin

The Latin performer became a father to twins Matteo and Valentino in 2008. 

Jordana Brewster, ELLE Women In Television

Jordana Brewster

The Fast & Furious star and husband Andrew Form welcomed two sons, Julian and Rowan, via a surrogate in 2013 and 2016.

Ellen Pompeo, Chris Ivery

Ellen Pompeo

The Grey's Anatomy star and husband Chris Ivery revealed in 2014 they recently welcomed daughter Sienna via a surrogate. The actress gave birth to their first child, daughter Stella, in 2009, and the couple welcomed a third child, son Eli, in 2016.

Ryan Murphy, David Miller

Ryan Murphy

The Glee and American Horror Story creator and husband David Miller are parents to two sons, Logan and Ford, who were born via a surrogate in 2012 and 2014.

Mellody Hobson, George Lucas, Black Panther Premiere

George Lucas

The Star Wars creator and wife Mellody Hobson welcomed their first child, daughter Everest, via a surrogate in 2013.

Lisa Hochstein, Baby

Lisa Hochstein

The Real Housewives of Miami star struggled with infertility before she and husband Lenny Hochstein welcomed their first child, son Logan, via a surrogate in 2015.

