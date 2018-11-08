Orlando Bloom, Henry Cavill and More Dapper Stars Attend the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards

by Melanie Camacho | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 2:59 PM

Orlando Bloom, 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for GQ Germany

The stars are out tonight! 

Familiar faces like Orlando Bloom, Irina Shayk, Jason Derulo and Henry Cavill flocked to Komische Oper in Berlin for Thursday's GQ Germany Men of the Year Awards 2018.

The annual gathering recognizes the men and women who've played an important role in informing global culture over the past 12 months in areas of music, fashion, film, television, sports and politics. Ten awards were passed out during the star-studded gala, which was hosted by German actress Barbara Schöneberger

Check out the complete list of GQ Men of the Year Awards winners below, and keep scrolling for plenty of must-see red carpet moments!

Song of the Year: Severija Janusauskaite, "To Ashes, To Dust"

Designer of the Year: Dries van Noten

Music International: Jason Derulo

Sports Icon: Bastian Schweinsteiger

Movie International: Henry Cavill

TV NationalThe Boat

TV International: Patrick Dempsey

Style: Orlando Bloom

Fashion Icon: Donatella Versace

Legend: Herbert Grönemeyer

GQ Germany Men of the Year Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Orlando Bloom, 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for GQ Germany

Orlando Bloom

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and GQ's "Style" honoree looks handsome in a velvet black suit.

Donatella Versace, 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for GQ Germany

Donatella Versace

The famous designer and "Fashion Icon" honoree dazzles from head-to-toe in a gold mini dress. 

Patrick Dempsey, 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for GQ Germany

Patrick Dempsey

Here to represent as the winner of the "TV International" category, the Grey's Anatomy star turns heads in a classic black tuxedo.

Irina Shayk, 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for GQ Germany

Irina Shayk

Hot damn! The model looks absolutely breathtaking in a Versace chainmail dress.

Jason Derulo, 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for GQ Germany

Jason Derulo

The "Music International" honoree strikes a pose in a black tux and dress shoes sans socks.

Henry Cavill, 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for GQ Germany

Henry Cavill

Although it's not a Superman costume, the actor and "Movie International" winner looked swell in a navy blue tux. 

James Middleton, 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for GQ Germany

James Middleton

The brother to Kate Middleton opts for preppy plaid pants and a velvet black suit jacket for the evening.

