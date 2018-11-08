Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for GQ Germany
The stars are out tonight!
Familiar faces like Orlando Bloom, Irina Shayk, Jason Derulo and Henry Cavill flocked to Komische Oper in Berlin for Thursday's GQ Germany Men of the Year Awards 2018.
The annual gathering recognizes the men and women who've played an important role in informing global culture over the past 12 months in areas of music, fashion, film, television, sports and politics. Ten awards were passed out during the star-studded gala, which was hosted by German actress Barbara Schöneberger.
Check out the complete list of GQ Men of the Year Awards winners below, and keep scrolling for plenty of must-see red carpet moments!
Song of the Year: Severija Janusauskaite, "To Ashes, To Dust"
Designer of the Year: Dries van Noten
Music International: Jason Derulo
Sports Icon: Bastian Schweinsteiger
Movie International: Henry Cavill
TV National: The Boat
TV International: Patrick Dempsey
Style: Orlando Bloom
Fashion Icon: Donatella Versace
Legend: Herbert Grönemeyer
Orlando Bloom
The Pirates of the Caribbean star and GQ's "Style" honoree looks handsome in a velvet black suit.
Donatella Versace
The famous designer and "Fashion Icon" honoree dazzles from head-to-toe in a gold mini dress.
Patrick Dempsey
Here to represent as the winner of the "TV International" category, the Grey's Anatomy star turns heads in a classic black tuxedo.
Irina Shayk
Hot damn! The model looks absolutely breathtaking in a Versace chainmail dress.
Jason Derulo
The "Music International" honoree strikes a pose in a black tux and dress shoes sans socks.
Henry Cavill
Although it's not a Superman costume, the actor and "Movie International" winner looked swell in a navy blue tux.
James Middleton
The brother to Kate Middleton opts for preppy plaid pants and a velvet black suit jacket for the evening.
