When you have 90 days to wed, things can get pretty tense. Just ask the couples on TLC's hit reality show 90 Day Fiancé. The Sunday, Nov. 11 episode "I Know What You Did," the six couples taking part in season six navigated different challenges in their respective relationships. These are the biggest moments from the episode.

Jonathan and Fernanda

The biggest happening of the night came between these two lovebirds. Because of the visa, Fernanda can't work, so she's been bored. Jonathan took her to Myrtle Beach for a mini vacation and the two went out dancing. Fernanda, 19, wasn't allowed to drink, but Jonathan seemed to more than make up for that fact with his shot intake. Everything was going well for the two, they were dancing and having a great time…until Fernanda went to the bathroom and a woman moved in on Jonathan. He told her he couldn't dance with her, but Fernanda saw the two close and lost it, threw a drink and demanded the car keys so she could leave. Naturally, it's to be continued there…