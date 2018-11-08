Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Welcome First Baby Via Surrogate

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 1:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have welcomed a healthy baby girl.

The actress revealed she and the NBA player welcomed their first child together via surrogate on Instagram on Thursday. Union made the announcement by sharing a candid picture of the duo holding the newborn at the hospital. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!"

This is Gabrielle's first child and Dwyane's fourth. Their sweet little girl will join half-brothers Zaire, Zavier and Zion, two of which Dwyane shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches.

The happy news comes after the pair struggled to conceive for many years. Last year, Union candidly revealed she suffered over eight miscarriages in recent years as she and Dwyane attempted to welcome a child with the help of IVF. "For so many women, and not just women in the spotlight, people feel very entitled to know, 'Do you want kids?'" she once told People. "A lot of people, especially people that have fertility issues, just say 'no' because that's a lot easier than being honest about whatever is actually going on. People mean so well, but they have no idea the harm or frustration it can cause."

Photos

Gabrielle Union's Best Looks

The duo married four years ago in a romantic ceremony celebrated by their friends and family. 

Congratulations to the family!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gabrielle Union , Dwyane Wade , Babies , Pregnancies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson Steps Out for First Public Appearance Since Welcoming Baby No. 3

Sean Lowe Instagram

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Share Family Photo After Son Isaiah Returns Home From Hospital

April Love Geary

Celeb Moms Breastfeeding

Hilary Duff, Banks Koma

Aw! Hilary Duff Shares a Photo of Herself Breastfeeding Baby Banks

Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Chanel Iman's First Night Out Since Becoming a Mom

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.