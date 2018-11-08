Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Welcome First Baby Via Surrogate

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have welcomed a healthy baby girl.

The actress revealed she and the NBA player welcomed their first child together via surrogate on Instagram on Thursday. Union made the announcement by sharing a candid picture of the duo holding the newborn at the hospital. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!"

This is Gabrielle's first child and Dwyane's fourth. Their sweet little girl will join half-brothers Zaire, Zavier and Zion, two of which Dwyane shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches.

The happy news comes after the pair struggled to conceive for many years. Last year, Union candidly revealed she suffered over eight miscarriages in recent years as she and Dwyane attempted to welcome a child with the help of IVF. "For so many women, and not just women in the spotlight, people feel very entitled to know, 'Do you want kids?'" she once told People. "A lot of people, especially people that have fertility issues, just say 'no' because that's a lot easier than being honest about whatever is actually going on. People mean so well, but they have no idea the harm or frustration it can cause."