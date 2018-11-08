Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Royal Couple Style Goals at the Tusk Awards

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 12:58 PM

ESC: Kate Middleton, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Watch out Meghan Markle and Prince HarryKate Middleton and Prince William are bringing their best royal style to the forefront.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the Tusk Conservation Awards at Banqueting House in London today wearing their finest garments. During the event, Prince William will honor three people that have made a positive impact on African conservatories. With such a high honors, the royal couple stepped out in stunning pieces.

Kate chose her Jenny Packham dress, an aquamarine floor-length gown, and paired the look with diamond chandelier earrings from the Queen's jewelry collection, a matching clutch and Jimmy Choo pumps. Dressed to perfection, the stunning royal left her shining brunette down with loose curls and kept her makeup simple.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

While stunning, the gown isn't new. The royal has been a longtime fan of the designer, and wore this specific dress Royal Albert Hall in 2012. Yet even after six years, this piece remains both relevant and stunning.

Prince William matched his wife's elevated style with a tuxedo. At first glance, it's a traditional look. However, the royal made a personal style statement in the details, adding a red flower and white handkerchief.

