Tamera Mowry-Housley's Niece Dies in Thousand Oaks Shooting

Wednesday night's tragic Thousand Oaks shooting has hit close to home for Tamera Mowry-Housley.
After spending Thursday in search of her niece, Alaina Housley, the actress confirmed in a joint statement with husband Adam Housley that the college freshman had been killed.
"Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night's shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks," the couple said in a statement issued to E! News on Thursday afternoon. "Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."
Just hours earlier, the Sister, Sister alum contacted Alaina's college suitemate, Ashley, on Twitter. "My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything," Ashley tweeted.
"Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?" Tamera wrote back.
"Is she the only one unaccounted for?" Tamara asked. "Yes, all the other girls are safe," Ashley responded.
Los Angeles Times reporter Andrea Castillo wrote on Twitter that she saw Adam arrive at Los Robles Regional Medical Center searching for Alaina. "A guard didn't let him through, saying it was on lockdown. He said Alaina, a Pepperdine freshman, was at the bar with several friends. Her Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor," Castillo tweeted. According to Castillo's tweet, Housley explained his niece's suitemates had jumped through a broken window to escape and are now in a hospital with glass injuries.
"As they ran away from the bar, someone screamed 'Hey! Get the [sic] down on the ground!' They told Housley they believe it was the gunman."
Earlier Thursday, Housley urged anyone on his Twitter page to pray. "Please pray if you believe....pray," he wrote. When someone asked "for what," the former Fox News correspondent replied, "My niece. A beautiful soul."
It was previously reported that 12 people were shot inside college bar Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on Wednesday night, where a student line-dancing night was being hosted. The shooter, also found dead in the bar, was identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long.