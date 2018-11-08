Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cutest Moments

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 12:08 PM
Things are still going strong between Chris Prattand Katherine Schwarzenegger.
The 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star and the 28-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, first sparked romance rumors in June and have since been spotted out together several times. They have spent time with each other's families, including Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris' 6-year-old son Jack.
"They are definitely getting more serious," an insider told E! News recently. "Chris and Katherine have been talking about possibly moving in together sometime in the near future."
The University of Southern California grad, the insider added, "adores Jack" and "really sees a future with Chris."
Pratt and Faris have been separated for more than a year, following after eight years of marriage. They finalized their divorce earlier this month.
Faris has also moved on since their breakup; she stepped out with new boyfriend Michael Barrett months after the divorce filing.
