by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 5:00 AM
Ready, set, go vote!
We know you thought PCAs voting was over on Oct. 19 but we've reopened it for the People's Power Vote. That's right, you can still decide which film will take home the trophy for Movie of 2018 at tonight's E! People's Choice Awards.
It's now come down to two top finalists. The big question: do you want Avengers: Infinity War or Black Panther to be victorious at the PCAs?
We know it's hard to pick, but your favorite box office hit needs your help to become the PCAs Movie of 2018 winner.
With only hours left until the show, it's your last chance to have your voice heard and to pick which film will walk away with one of the night's biggest prizes.
The People's Power Vote starts now and closes during tonight's ceremony at 7:30 p.m. PT/ 10:30 p.m. ET, so get started now!
How do you vote for your favorite movie you ask? Just head to Twitter and tweet your final choice.
For Avengers: Infinity War, tweet using these two hashtags: #InfinityWar and #TheMovie.
For Black Panther, tweet using these two hashtags: #BlackPanther and #TheMovie.
Be sure your voice is heard, include #TheMovie in your tweet, otherwise, your vote will not be counted in the final tally and that would be absolutely heartbreaking.
The final Twitter vote will ultimately decide which movie wins which means the people truly have the power at the PCAs.
Don't miss your opportunity be part of The People's Power Vote by using your favorite film's hashtag on Twitter before voting closes and watch the People's Choice Awards tonight to find out if Avengers: Infinity War or Black Panther becomes the winner of the Movie of 2018 category.
Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m.! After the show, watch Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?