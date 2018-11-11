Ready, set, go vote!

We know you thought PCAs voting was over on Oct. 19 but we've reopened it for the People's Power Vote. That's right, you can still decide which film will take home the trophy for Movie of 2018 at tonight's E! People's Choice Awards.

It's now come down to two top finalists. The big question: do you want Avengers: Infinity War or Black Panther to be victorious at the PCAs?

We know it's hard to pick, but your favorite box office hit needs your help to become the PCAs Movie of 2018 winner.

With only hours left until the show, it's your last chance to have your voice heard and to pick which film will walk away with one of the night's biggest prizes.

The People's Power Vote starts now and closes during tonight's ceremony at 7:30 p.m. PT/ 10:30 p.m. ET, so get started now!

How do you vote for your favorite movie you ask? Just head to Twitter and tweet your final choice.