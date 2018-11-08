Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one step closer to tying the knot.

The 36-year-old actress and 25-year-old pop star recently obtained a marriage license, E! News confirmed on Thursday.

The two confirmed their engagement in August, three months after they reignited longtime romance rumors. Neither star has confirmed a wedding date or location. Couples who obtain marriage licenses in the United States typically have several weeks or months from the date of their issuance to get married and submit the paperwork with the signatures of their registered officiant and witnesses.

E! News learned recently that later this month, Priyanka and Nick plan on taking part in several pre-wedding festivities, including a Mehndi party, as well as a Christian ceremony to honor Jonas' faith, before exchanging vows in a historic palace in her native India.