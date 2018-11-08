by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 1:22 PM
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one step closer to tying the knot.
The 36-year-old actress and 25-year-old pop star recently obtained a marriage license, E! News confirmed on Thursday.
The two confirmed their engagement in August, three months after they reignited longtime romance rumors. Neither star has confirmed a wedding date or location. Couples who obtain marriage licenses in the United States typically have several weeks or months from the date of their issuance to get married and submit the paperwork with the signatures of their registered officiant and witnesses.
E! News learned recently that later this month, Priyanka and Nick plan on taking part in several pre-wedding festivities, including a Mehndi party, as well as a Christian ceremony to honor Jonas' faith, before exchanging vows in a historic palace in her native India.
Newslions Media / MEGA
After confirming their engagement, Priyanka and Nick had traveled to the country to celebrate with family and friends at a traditional Roka ceremony and engagement party.
In late October, Priyanka's besties threw her a bridal shower at Tiffany's Blue Box Café in New York City. Last weekend, the actress and her girlfriends, including her future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, set sail for a fun bachelorette party weekend in Amsterdam.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?