Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 12:00 PM
Bravo
It wouldn't be a Shahs of Sunset reunion without a copious amount of DRAMA. E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of the shocking two-part reunion below.
"I'm here to do what I do best and that's put people in f—king check," Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi says in the exclusive sneak peek. Talk about a mood to have before going into a reunion.
GG is joined by Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Destiney Rose, Mike Shouhed, Reza Farahan and newcomer Nema Vand for the look back at the wildly emotional season with host Andy Cohen.
"Oh, I came to slay," Reza promises.
It looks like the Shahs of Sunset cast tackles just about everything under the sun in the reunion, from uncircumcised penises to infidelity. The tears flow freely in the sneak peek above, as do the f-bombs. MJ's mother Vida and new husband Tommy join the fray at one point, as does Reza's husband Adam. And naturally, there's an explosive walk off. It wouldn't be a reunion without it.
The two-part reunion kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. on Bravo with Tommy and MJ sharing news. Reza and Adam recount the challenges that got them to the brink of divorce and Mike's treatment of women is challenged. The group also confronts GG about her excessive smoking and she reacts in the way you'd expect her to react.
In the second part, airing Thursday, Nov. 29 on Bravo, Destiny recalls the search for her father, Nema and GG come clean about how far their encounters went and Mike and Reza continue to deal with what happened during their fallout in Las Vegas.
See how it all unfolds in the trailer above.
Shashs of Sunset airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?