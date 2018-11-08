Parents' night out!

On Wednesday, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen took a break from their two children to attended the WSJ Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards in New York and it was clear they were already prepping for another big night on a town they have coming up this weekend...the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

It was previously announced that Legend will be performing at the show as a part of his presenter duties in which he will be honoring the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, Bryan Stevenson, with the People's Champion Award. When E! News caught up with the musician and his wife at the Museum of Modern Art this week, the two couldn't help but talk about their presenting duties.

That's right, Teigen will also be presenting an award at the show and it's a little bit different than the one her husband is handing out—and perfectly fits her personality.