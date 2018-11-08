Michael Bublé Announces First Tour Since Son's Cancer Battle

Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Michael Bublé has some news that will have you feeling good: he's going on tour!
Two years since his son Noah's cancer diagnosis, the Grammy-winning crooner is hitting the road again on a 27-stop United States "Don't Believe the Rumors" tour. The tour will kick off in Tampa right after the holidays on Feb. 13 and then head to stops like Madison Square Garden in New York City and Los Angeles' Staples Center before wrapping up in Washington on April 6.
Then, the Burnaby native will head home to Canada for nine more performances all around the country.
The upcoming shows mark the star's sixth time touring and will be in honor of his 10th studio album, Love, out on Nov. 16.
If a ticket to the show is all you want for Christmas, let the people in your life know they will be available for purchase on Nov. 19. Every full-priced ticket purchase will include a CD or digital copy of his new album.
Check out the list of shows below!
United States:
February 13 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
February 15 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center
February 16 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
February 17 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Center
February 19 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
February 20 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
February 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
February 23 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
February 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
February 26 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
February 27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
March 1 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
March 17 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
March 18 - St. Paul, MN - XCEL Energy Center
March 20 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
March 22 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
March 23 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 25 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
March 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
March 27 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
March 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
March 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
March 31 - San Diego, CA - Valley View Casino Center
April 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
April 3 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
April 5 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
April 6 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
Canada:
April 12 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
April 15 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
April 18 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
April 19 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
July 26 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
July 29 - London, ON - Budweiser Garden
July 30 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
August 1 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
August 3 - Quebec, QC - City Centre Videotron