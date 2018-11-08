Ariana Grande Jinxed Herself With "No Tears Left to Cry"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 6:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, No Tears Left to Cry

Republic Records

April 20 was a good day for Ariana Grande

It was the day she dropped the lead single for her forthcoming fourth studio album, Sweetener, still a few months away from its release. The track also marked her triumphant return to music after a trying year, including the May Manchester bombing that took the lives of 22 fans during her concert and her imminent breakup from Mac Miller, which the world would learn about just a few weeks later. 

After the song hit the airwaves, good things followed Grande, including her number one new album, a fresh romance with Pete Davidson and their whirlwind June engagement

Sadly, tragedy struck again when Miller died of an apparent overdose in early September. The 26-year-old rapper's cause of death was later confirmed as accidental mixed drug toxicity. The loss hit Grande hard. She's "truly hurting from the death of Mac and feels very overwhelmed with her life right now," a source previously told E! News. "Ariana hasn't given herself enough time for the grieving and healing process, and feels like her emotions are out of control."

Photos

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

A month later, she and Davidson called off their engagement and broke up. After some public awkwardness between the two, the songstress dropped "Thank U, Next," in tribute to her exes—Davidson included. 

With another album already in the works, it seems Grande has been coping with the help of her craft. A source previously told E! News it's her "happy place." "She wants to pour her heart and soul into her music, and being in the studio really helps her deal with her emotions," the insider explained.

Meanwhile, the irony of "No Tears Left to Cry" is not lost on her. 

"Remember when i was like hey i have no tears left to cry and the universe was like HAAAAAAAAA bitch u thought," she tweeted on Wednesday night. 

Just keep breathin,' Ariana. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Music , Breakups , , Tragedy , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale Releases Her First Song in 9 Years With "Voices in My Head"

Spice Girls Address Victoria Beckham Skipping Reunion Tour

Victoria Beckham

Spice Girls Support Victoria Beckham Over Decision to Skip Reunion Tour

Ariana Grande Chokes Up While Performing "Thank U, Next" on "Ellen"

Ariana Grande, Breathin, Music Video

Ariana Grande Keeps on "Breathin" in Dreamy New Music Video

Nicki Minaj, 2017 NBA Awards Live

Look Back at Nicki Minaj's Hottest Concert Costumes Ahead of Her PCAs Performance!

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.