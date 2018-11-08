Ariana Grande Jinxed Herself With "No Tears Left to Cry"

Republic Records
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 6:20 AM
Republic Records
April 20 was a good day for Ariana Grande.
It was the day she dropped the lead single for her forthcoming fourth studio album, Sweetener, still a few months away from its release. The track also marked her triumphant return to music after a trying year, including the May Manchester bombing that took the lives of 22 fans during her concert and her imminent breakup from Mac Miller, which the world would learn about just a few weeks later.
After the song hit the airwaves, good things followed Grande, including her number one new album, a fresh romance with Pete Davidson and their whirlwind June engagement.
Sadly, tragedy struck again when Miller died of an apparent overdose in early September. The 26-year-old rapper's cause of death was later confirmed as accidental mixed drug toxicity. The loss hit Grande hard. She's "truly hurting from the death of Mac and feels very overwhelmed with her life right now," a source previously told E! News. "Ariana hasn't given herself enough time for the grieving and healing process, and feels like her emotions are out of control."
A month later, she and Davidson called off their engagement and broke up. After some public awkwardness between the two, the songstress dropped "Thank U, Next," in tribute to her exes—Davidson included.
With another album already in the works, it seems Grande has been coping with the help of her craft. A source previously told E! News it's her "happy place." "She wants to pour her heart and soul into her music, and being in the studio really helps her deal with her emotions," the insider explained.
Meanwhile, the irony of "No Tears Left to Cry" is not lost on her.
"Remember when i was like hey i have no tears left to cry and the universe was like HAAAAAAAAA bitch u thought," she tweeted on Wednesday night.
Just keep breathin,' Ariana.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?