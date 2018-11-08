Since their split five years ago, Grande hasn't spoken much about Sykes in interviews. Perhaps that explains why Sykes has no hard feelings about being left out of "thank u, next." When artists are "happy with the music they're releasing," the singer told TMZ, "I think that's great."

(The exes even teamed up post-split for the song "Over and Over Again" in 2016.)

Grande previously told a Twitter user said she played "thank u, next" for at least two of her exes before she shared it with the world. In the song, she sings, "One taught me love / One taught me patience / And one taught me pain / Now I'm so amazing / Say I've loved and I've lost / But that's not what I see / So look what I got / Look what you taught me / And for that I say / Thank u, next / Thank u, next / Thank u, next / I'm so f--king grateful for my ex." Asked what Grande learned from him, Sykes looked away from TMZ's camera and smiled. "That's not a question for me," he said with a major grin. "I don't tell anyone what they can learn from me."

Sykes was similarly at a loss for words when he was asked what he had learned from dating Grande. "Um...you know what? That is a question. I think it's a long time ago. You never, you never...well, I suppose you just grow as a person, don't you?" he rambled. "[I was] very young when that happened. It's been a long time. I've obviously grown up a lot. It's a long time ago." Asked whether he'd ever get back with Grande, he reiterated, "Like I said, it's a long time ago."