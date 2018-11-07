Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding was a day to remember for all members of the family.

In BBC One's documentary called Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Prince Harry praised his father Prince Charles for stepping in and walking Meghan Markle down the aisle on their wedding day in a last-minute casting switch.

Just days before their May 19 nuptials at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle, pulled out of doing the honors after suffering an apparent heart attack. He did not attend the wedding, either. Upon that news, Kensington Palace published a note on behalf of the Duchess of Sussex. "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," she said. "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

When Thomas' health became a cause for concern, the Palace released a statement that said, "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and for respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."

Prince Charles was then asked to do the honors, a request that he was reportedly "touched" by.