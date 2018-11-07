Kate Hudson is stepping out for a good cause.

More than a month after welcoming a daughter with Danny Fujikawa, the Hollywood actress sat down with Michael Kors at a special event in Los Angeles.

Wearing a button-down T-shirt dress with neutral colored heels, Kate headed to the campus of UCLA where she celebrated her new appointment as an ambassador to the United Nation's World Food Programme.

"As a mother, I understand the vital importance proper food and nutrition play in the life of a child," Kate said in a previous statement. "The work of the World Food Programme is so much more than just feeding people, it's about strengthening families, rebuilding communities, and ensuring everyone, everywhere has access to the food they need to not only survive, but thrive."