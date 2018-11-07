Kate Hudson Steps Out for First Public Appearance Since Welcoming Baby No. 3

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 3:05 PM

Kate Hudson

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kate Hudson is stepping out for a good cause.

More than a month after welcoming a daughter with Danny Fujikawa, the Hollywood actress sat down with Michael Kors at a special event in Los Angeles.

Wearing a button-down T-shirt dress with neutral colored heels, Kate headed to the campus of UCLA where she celebrated her new appointment as an ambassador to the United Nation's World Food Programme.

"As a mother, I understand the vital importance proper food and nutrition play in the life of a child," Kate said in a previous statement. "The work of the World Food Programme is so much more than just feeding people, it's about strengthening families, rebuilding communities, and ensuring everyone, everywhere has access to the food they need to not only survive, but thrive."

Do-Gooder Gallery

Kate Hudson

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

She continued, "After seeing their work first-hand, I'm sure that if we can get more people involved in this movement we really can move closer to a world with Zero Hunger."

For the past three years, Kate has also supported the World Food Programme as an ambassador to Michael Kors' Watch Hunger Stop Initiative.

Outside of her philanthropic efforts, Kate is loving life with her baby girl named Rani Rose. Just last month, a source shared with E! News that her days have been full of a "lot of feeding, burping and changing."

And guess what? She wouldn't have it any other way alongside her longtime boyfriend.

"Danny is a super dad and is not only very helpful with Rani, but with Ryder and Bing," our source explained. "He's wonderful."

Congratulations again you two! 

