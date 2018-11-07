Hailey Baldwin Wears This Season's #1 Boot Trend, Plus More Celeb-Loved Shoes

by Alanah Joseph & Samantha Haynes | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 2:51 PM

ESC: Fall Footwear Guide

Is your inner Carrie Bradshaw dying to add a new pair of shoes to your wardrobe?

If you're planning on investing in a pretty pair of footwear, chances are you want to really get it right. The shoes, boots or heels need to be attention-grabbing. They need to relatively comfortable and versatile, so you can get as much wear out of them as possible. And, they need to say something about your personal style. Sure, you can grab staples like black over-the-knee or ankle boots, but while a go-to, they don't scream personal style.

Celebrities, with access to the best footwear in the world, have the shoes you need to reveal your style. From Hailey Baldwin's slouchy leather boot—the must-have black boot of the season—to Meghan Markle's standout pumps, Hollywood is inspiring our footwear wardrobe.

The Ultimate Celebrity Fall Boot Guide

Check out our seasonal shoe guide below! 

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Street Style

Timur Emek/GC Images

Hailey Baldwin's Slouchy Boot

The model contrasted her tailored plaid Alexander Wang ensemble with a pair of slouchy leather boots to make the perfect Fall-time look.

ESC: Fall/Winter 2018 Footwear

JustFab

Romi Heeled Boot, $75

ESC: Fall/Winter 2018 Footwear

Vince Camuto

Kashiana Boot, $229

ESC: Fall/Winter 2018 Footwear

Barneys New York

Leather Slouchy Knee Boots, $550

ESC: Meghan Markle, Shift Dress

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle's Tortoise Block Heels

Meghan opted for an elegant and simple look in this green dress. Her tortoise block heels are the perfect addition to make this look a fall style to recreate!

ESC: Fall/Winter 2018 Footwear

Anne Taylor

Lorene Suede Pumps, $138

ESC: Fall/Winter 2018 Footwear

Sarah Flint

Tortoiseshell Heel Pumps

ESC: Fall/Winter 2018 Footwear

Jaggar The Label

Pulse Mid Heel Mule, $148

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gigi Hadid's Western-Inspired Boots

The model shows us how to put a southern spin on one of our favorite boot trends in these white knee-high cowgirl boots.

ESC: Fall/Winter 2018 Footwear

Forever21

Western Mid-Calf Boots, $55

ESC: Fall/Winter 2018 Footwear

Jeffrey Campbell

HOMAGE-3KH, $280

ESC: Fall/Winter 2018 Footwear

Maison Margiela

Knee-Length Western Boots, $1,395

ESC: Priyanka Chopra, Street Style

Gotham/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra's Strappy Sandals

The Quantico actress makes a serious case for wearing sandals in the Fall by pairing her red belted dress with metallic gold strappy sandals.

ESC: Fall/Winter 2018 Footwear

Tobi

Out of This Club Rose Gold Strappy Heels, Now $29

ESC: Fall/Winter 2018 Footwear

Steve Madden

Twist Champagne Leather, Now $90

ESC: Fall/Winter 2018 Footwear

Tony Bianco

Marcy Heel, $171

ESC: Street Style, Halsey

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Halsey's Metal Toe Boots

The singer shows us how to put an edgy twist on any Fall/Winter look with these orange metal-toed boots.

ESC: Fall/Winter 2018 Footwear

Topshop

Hince Chain Ankle Boots, $150

ESC: Fall/Winter 2018 Footwear

Balmain

Calamity Lace-Up Cap-Toe Boots, $1,750

ESC: Fall/Winter 2018 Footwear

Alexander McQueen

Studded Lace-Up Cap-Toe Boot, $1,995

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Splash News

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's White Heels

The model's white heels are the perfect inspiration for minimalist fall time accessories!

ESC: Fall/Winter 2018 Footwear

Naturalizer

Daria Mules, $110

ESC: Fall/Winter 2018 Footwear

Kurt Geiger London

Leather Berwick Mules 100, $169

ESC: Fall/Winter 2018 Footwear

Mercedes Castillo

Izar Mule, $350

