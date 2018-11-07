Big Brother's Christmas Abbott Arrested for Criminal Mischief

Christmas Abbott, Mug Shot

Hillsborough Sheriff Department

Christmas Abbott has found herself in a legal situation.

E! News can confirm the former Big Brother contestant and fitness model was arrested Tuesday in Tampa, Fla.

According to the Hillsborough Sheriff Department, Christmas turned herself in to police on a warrant for criminal mischief $1,000 or more.

Based on social media, Christmas appears to already be out of jail as she posted a video of herself on Instagram Stories while breastfeeding her son.

"How could I ever get enough of that sweet smile?! I literally can stare and watch him all day long just to watch him & maybe see a lil laugh or giggle. He simply lights up my heart & makes me so fulfilled!" she shared in a separate Instagram post Wednesday morning. "No teaching point on this post. Just some simple love & appreciation for my son & all that he brings into my life. There's moments that are hard as hell but countless more that are priceless."

Photos

Big Brother Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Christmas Abbott

Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty Images

According to a police report obtained by E! News, Christmas drove to a Tampa gym back in August to confront her child's father romantic partner. The police report states Christmas rammed into the women's car in the parking lot causing more than $5,000 word of damage. She also "threw a coffee cup and caused a scene." 

Because she was eight months pregnant at the time of the incident, cops declined to process her. Instead, her vehicle was seized and she was ordered to turn herself in later.

E! News has reached out to Christmas' rep for comment.

Fans may remember The Badass Body Diet author when she appeared on season 19 of Big Brother back in 2017.

She came in third place behind winner Josh Martinez and runner-up Paul Abrahamian. Christmas is also known as the first female NASCAR pit crew member and a big-time CrossFit competitor.

TMZ was first to report the arrest. 

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

