Blac Chyna Shares a Rare Photo of Dream Kardashian Ahead of Her 2nd Birthday

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 10:29 AM

Can you believe Dream Kardashian is about to turn 2?

That's right! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter will celebrate her second birthday on Nov. 10. Ahead of the special day, the Lashed Cosmetics founder took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her baby girl in her stroller with a pacifier and an adorable hat. "Few more days until Dreams 2nd Birthday 11/10," Chyna captioned the sweet social media photo of her daughter.

Two years ago, E! News confirmed the then-couple had welcomed their baby girl, weighing 7 lbs., 5 oz. via C-section.

"She is gorgeous and has tons of hair!" a source told E! News at the time.

Photos

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

While Rob was by Chyna's side during Dream's birth, the couple's rocky relationship came to an end months later in Feb. 2017.

"Rob is focusing more on himself, the baby and work," a source said at the time of the split. "He's been focusing on his sock line more."

While Rob has been staying out of the spotlight recently, he has shared a few posts of his daughter over the last year. In March, Rob shared a photo with Dream, showing the father-daughter duo celebrating his 31st birthday and St. Patrick's Day.

Last month, Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of Dream having a cupcake party with her cousins, Khloe's daughter True Thompson, Kim Kardashian's baby girl Chicago West and son Saint West, as well as Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster.

Khloe captioned the sweet snap, "Cousin Cupcake Party!!! Keeping Up With The Kousins."

