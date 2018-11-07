Ruven Afanador
You get an electric bike! And you get a Grow Your Own Christmas Tree kit! And you get a gourmet bundt cake!
These are just some of the things you might be screaming at loved ones this holiday season, thanks to Oprah Winfrey's newly released list of her annual favorite things. O, The Oprah Magazine unveiled this year's slate of hand-picked gift items online and let's just say Oprah has your every possible present need covered.
From cool new technology and kitchen gadgets to pampering products and pet-friendly items, this year's list features 107 products that someone in your life is bound to love.
And if you're the least bit skeptical, just remember Oprah Winfrey herself gives these products her personal stamp of approval.
"These days, choosing my Favorite Things makes me a little cuckoo," her website reads. "What started as an organic extension of wanting to treat people to some things I truly loved has turned into an annual list that takes a team to curate. I then go through every item, picking my favorites and narrowing the selection to my own. It's a process. Because it's important for me to remain as true to my original inspiration as possible. My guideline: Do I really like it enough to want to receive it myself?"
We can answer that question for you, Oprah: yes! Here's a breakdown of her 2018 Favorite Things by the numbers. Cue the holiday horns!
Oprahmag.com
69
The number of discounted items on the list—just don't forget to use Oprah's special code!
Oprahmag.com
13,176.63
The total price for everything on the list, discounts included.
Oprahmag.com
107
This year's list features the most items ever, including the totally cool Q7FN QLED TV by Samsung.
Oprahmag.com
13.50
The price of the cheapest item on the list—Truff hot sauce. Apparently, even Winfrey's partner Stedman Graham is a fan. "This spicy, black-truffle-infused sauce is the really delicious deal. But don't just take my word for it: Stedman was a Louisiana Hot Sauce man for 30 years before he tasted this stuff," Winfrey's description revealed.
Oprahmag.com
1,525.50
The price of the most expensive item on the list—a Story Bikes electric step-through bike. With a 10 percent "OPRAH" code discount, the price comes to just over $1,500. "My Santa Barbara neighbor makes this battery-powered beauty," Winfrey's description for the bike read. "I love mine because (a) I can pedal up to 20 miles per hour and (b) for every one sold, a nonelectric model is donated to a person in Africa, South America, or Southeast Asia."
Oprahmag.com
5
For the number of eco-friendly gifts that made the list, including copper-plated stainless steel Izola cocktail straws, P.F. Candle Co. potted candles, an electric bike, a Bindle Bottle (with a hidden storage compartment!) and a Burgon & Ball Flora & Fauna gardening set,
Oprahmag.com
3
The number of presents on this year's list for your furry friend, including a monogrammed pet blanket, dog DNA test and spa day bucket—personalized robe included.
