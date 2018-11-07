Kylie Jenner Is Basically Living in a Romantic Comedy

Instagram
It's Kylie Jenner's romantic world and we all just wish we were living in it.
That's at least how it seems thanks to new snaps and clips on the makeup mogul's social media from Monday night. While taking a casual stroll through her house, the star revealed her home was lined with countless arrangements of red roses.
The staircase? Check. Along the bannisters? Check. At the entrance to the dining room? Check. In the foyer? Check. In random spaces? Check. Anywhere and everywhere? Check.
Needless to say, the reality star looked like she was in her own version of a rom-com as she videotaped her route through the house. Oh, did we mention that the flowers were accented with lit candles?
While it's not exactly clear why Jenner's house was dressed up like a scene out of Sweet Home Alabama, we suspect beau Travis Scott had something to do with it.
Jenner captioned footage of the flowers with "hell of a way to end the night," a nod to Scott's "Hell of a Night." Could it be an anniversary? As far as we know, no, as the two first sparked romance rumors last April. This time last year, pregnancy speculation ramped up with reports of the new mom's baby shower.
Perhaps it was just a very elaborate display of love. After all, Scott is no strange to grandeur when it comes to his lady. For her 21st birthday, he gifted her a vintage Rolls Royce and when their daughter Stormi Webster was born, he commemorated the occasion by sending Jenner 443 roses in honor of the baby's birth time.
Whatever the reason, the flowers certainly got everyone's attention once again.
"JESUS," sister Kendall Jenner wrote on Instagram.
Meanwhile, hairstylist Jen Atkin said what we were all thinking: "Teach me Kylie. Teach me."