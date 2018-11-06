Michael Douglas was surrounded by his loved ones as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Oscar winner, 74, received one of the highest honors in the acting world on Tuesday, as he was presented with a star on the iconic Walk of Fame, recognizing his years of work in the industry. To help celebrate the special day, Michael's eldest son, Cameron Douglas, 39, and Michael's wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 49, were there by his side. Michael's dad, Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, 101, was also in attendance for the special day.

During his speech at the ceremony, Michael gave shout-outs to his family members that were there celebrating with him.