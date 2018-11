Kelli Giddish's Baby Bump Makes Its Instagram Debut

Kelli Giddish is baby bumpin'!

The Law & Order: SVU star gave fans a look at her bun in the oven on co-star Mariska Hargitay's Instagram on Tuesday. In the candid picture, Kelli holds her blouse up so she and Mariska can ogle at the growing belly. Mariska captioned the cheerful moment with a myriad of hashtags like "#SpecialBabyUnit" and "#WorkFamily."

Kelli revealed the exciting baby news on the red carpet for the season 20 premiere of Law & Order: SVU in September, but has said little else about the pregnancy. One thing that is for sure though is that the bundle of joy will be written into the show, much like the first time she was pregnant with 3-year-old son Ludo Faulborn. The writers managed to work the pregnancy into the story line on season 17, when it was revealed Lt. Declan Murphy (Donal Logue) was the father of the unborn child.