by Melanie Camacho | Tue., Nov. 6, 2018 2:03 PM
Hollywood is exercising its right to vote this Election Day... and showing off their stickers as proof!
Justin Timberlake and America Ferrera have joined fellow celebrities such as Jada Pinkett Smith, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Karlie Kloss and Kevin Hart in casting their vote at polling stations across the United States.
Stars took to social media on the first Tuesday of November to show how they participated, encouraging fellow citizens to get out their and rock the vote. For instance, two of our most beloved celeb couples—Emily Blunt and John Krasinski and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds—chose to submit absentee ballots. Meanwhile, Demi Lovato surprised her 70 million Instagram followers by sharing a photo from her local polling station.
"I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!" she wrote, referencing her recent rehab stay. "One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard! Now go out and #VOTE!!!!"
Take a look at our gallery above and see who is casting their vote for a variety of political races.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?