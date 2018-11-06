EXCLUSIVE!

John Krasinski Teases Emily Blunt's Involvement in A Quiet Place 2

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Nov. 6, 2018 11:47 AM

John Krasinski is staying pretty tight-lipped about A Quiet Place 2.

Following the massive success of A Quiet Place in April, a sequel to the thriller is already in the works. So how far along in the process is the second movie?

"I'm writing the script now," Krasinski told E! News at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. "So if it's any good, maybe we'll make it."

In addition to writing and directing the film, Krasinski also starred in the movie alongside his wife, Blunt. So will Blunt be a part of the upcoming sequel? Krasinski won't confirm or deny!

"I don't know, we'll have to see," Krasinski teased. "We'll have to see who's in it."

Back in July, Krasinski opened up about co-starring in the mega-hit movie with his wife. "I said to Emily, 'There's no greater gift that the universe could have given me than to go through the biggest success of my career and I don't have to explain to you how it felt.' We were both in the boat," Krasinski told Men's Health. "I said to her 'I don't know if it can ever be like this again.'"

"And—again, leave it to Emily, who is better at everything than me—she goes, 'It can't.' She just so perfectly encapsulated it," he continued. "'It can't be like this again, and it shouldn't. So take this and put it on a mantel, this really special treasure that we experienced together. And now go out and do something else.' I know I'll never do another movie that's this successful, this original, this underdog-y, and then on top of it have it be with my wife every step of the way."

Watch the video above to see Krasinski tease A Quiet Place 2!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

