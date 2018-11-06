You can always count on your castmates to call you out.

Riverdale star KJ Apa became the subject of his co-stars punchlines after he shared an adorable school portrait of himself as a kid. Check out the matching suit jacket and tie!

However, it was the gap between his two front teeth that got some of his fellow stars talking. "You look like you ate ice cream teeth first," Cole Sprouse joked in the Instagram comment section. Brother Dylan Sprouse added, "Shoulda kept the teeth bro."

Mark Consuelos chimed in, writing, "#FreeKJ."

Apa took the quips in stride and had a little fun. In a red carpet shot the actor posted on his profile, he edited out his current smile and replaced it with his OG teeth.