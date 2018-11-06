Inside Idris Elba's Frustratingly Long Road to Find Lasting Love

Maintaining Internet boyfriend status is a commitment. One must possess the requisite charm, maturity and authenticity with just the right amount of humility. Despite being a part of the "it" show/movie/album of the moment, they have to be accessible and while it's not necessarily mandatory that they be single, it helps to have an air of mystery surrounding their love life. No one like to think about their virtual love interest up and leaving them for some women they came across IRL.

And so Idris Elba, he of The Wire, Luther, Dark Tower, fill-in-a-hot-new-movie-here fame, who has said his ideal woman is "someone who's regular", was the perfect fit for years, joining the ranks of Tom Hiddleston, Oscar Isaac and Internet Boyfriend OG Benedict Cumberbatch.

Before he proposed to model girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre, at a movie premiere no less, his private life was shrouded in enough intrigue that one could believe he was just waiting for the right woman to share his days and his most GIF-able moments.