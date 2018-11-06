2018 Holiday Gift Guide for the It Girl Who Has Everything

Sure, taking the time to pick out a thoughtful gift for each unique individual on your list can be easier said than done, but we're here to help. Most likely each of your loved ones falls into a category like, for instance, the It girl. You know, your super stylish bestie who always has the hottest celeb gossip, almost exclusively wears designer duds and is all around just the epitome of cool. You can't help but love her for who she is and that's precisely why you have no issue spoiling her around the holidays.

Holiday shopping season is upon us, but no need to be stressed.

Skinny Jeans Designer denim is an It Girl must-have, we don't have to tell you that. What we can tell you is that GRLFRND is the it girl brand of the moment—and for good reason. Each pair of pants fits like a glove and only gets better the more you wear 'em. BUY IT: GRLFRND Karolina Distressed High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $250

Makeup Brush Set Makeup is an It Girl's best friend, but don't buy her any—she's very specific about what she likes and doesn't like. If you're set on the makeup-themed gift, we strongly suggest this super high-quality and drop dead gorgeous brush set. BUY IT: Marc Jacobs Must Have It All Brush Collection, $250





Trinket Tray The thing you admire most about your bestie is how she always happens to have the radest stuff. She's never too curated, but she always looks effortlessly cool thanks to her affinity for over-accessorizing and collecting the odd trinkets here and there. Enter: This chic catchall tray to keep her organized. BUY IT: Jonathan Adler Tiger Valet Tray, $68

Article continues below

Gold Ring Every girl loves nice jewelry. They love it even more when someone else is footing the bill and giving it to them as a gift. If you want to spend but not go ham, this modestly priced gold Versace ring is flashy, but at a price point you can swallow. BUY IT: VERSACE Gold-Tone Ring, $125

Metallic Heels You're only as confident as the pair of shoes you're wearing. Isn't that how the saying goes? Well, however it goes, a good pair of shoes makes any woman feel good and look good. To help her conquer the holiday party circuit in style, these strappy metallic leather sandals will more than do. BUY IT: Tamara Mellon Reveal Specchio Heels, $375

Heart Eye Sunglasses Everyone should have a pair of sunglasses, that's just a human need. But the caliber of sunnies you sport fully depends on how much of a fashion statement you intend to make. For your friend who lives for fashion, no sunnies are too extra. That's why these oversize designer heart eyes are exactly the gift for her. BUY IT: Saint Laurent Lou Lou Sunglasses, $420

Article continues below

Classy Handbag You know what every power girl needs in her wardrobe? A professional bag that's still equally as stylish. You know, nothing too frilly or trendy, but something high quality and timeless. And is it just us or does this Coach satchel fit the bill? BUY IT: Coach Selena Trail Bag In Colorblock, $295

Skin Vitamins Any cool girl worth her salt knows that, when it comes to skin, what you put into your body is equally as important as what you put on it. If you log onto Instagram, it seems like every celeb on the planet is a Dr. Sturm Fan, and this anti-pollution vitamin is just as trendy as it is effective. BUY IT: Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Pollution Food, $95





Fuzzy Slippers For pure practicality reasons, slippers are cold weather essential. But for the fashion girl in your life, not just any only house slipper will do. No, your favorite girl wants something cute, fluffy and preferably pink. Bonus: These ones have a leather sole, so technically she can wear 'em outdoors. BUY IT: Ariana Bohling Criss Cross Fur Slipper, $208

Article continues below