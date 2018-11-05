5 Celeb Skin Pros Share Their Best Tips and Products for Dry Skin

Thanks to Hollywood's top aestheticians, cold weather doesn't need to keep your skin from glistening.

As winter seeps in with chilled wind and low temperatures, it's common to experience changes in your complexion. The most common change being dry skin, resulting in chapped lips, flaky skin and acne. These shifts in the texture of your complexion are near difficult to cover with makeup, leaving many standing in the aisles of their local beauty store, desperately trying to find something that will infuse hydration back into their skin.

Celebrities, however, are still glowing as if it's summer, thanks to their much-loved aestheticians. So, of course, we had to know the procedures, at-home skin-care routines and products that are making this possible.