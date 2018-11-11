SUNDAY
9:00 PM

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
People's Choice Awards, PCAs

E!

It was an all-star night at the 2018 People's Choice Awards, with a handful of great moments on the red carpet and during the show. However, a ton went down when the cameras weren't rolling.

Actors, musicians, reality TV stars and all of our favorite celebrities descended upon the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the 44th annual run of the show. It's also the first year that the show will air on E! after a run on CBS. 

The list of finalists was a talent-packed field. Fans had the chance to vote for Favorite Movie, which included Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, A Quiet Place, Fifty Shades Freed and Incredibles 2. How about Female TV Star of 2018? That category of finalists was Riverdale's Camila Mendes, Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo, This Is Us' Mandy Moore , How to Get Away With Murder's Viola Davis and Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments' Katherine McNamara.

It will be a nail-biter for each category!

Read

2018 People's Choice Awards A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

With E! News as the host of the show, we have an inside look at what went down during the awards ceremony that we didn't see on camera. Did your favorite celebrities meet for the first time? Was there an epic dance party during the commercial break? E! News will keep you updated throughout the night at the best moments that didn't make it to the screen.

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m.! After the show, watch Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jason Momoa

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

People's Choice Awards, 2018 Trophy, Trophy

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Natalie Portman, 2018 AFI Fest

Fashion Police

Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

John Legend, Nicki Minaj, Victoria Beckham

PCAs Sneak Peek: See Where the Biggest Stars Will Be Sitting at the Show

Chrissy Teigen, Will Ferrell, Busy Philipps

Chrissy Teigen, Will Ferrell & More Stars Set to Present at the E! People's Choice Awards This Sunday

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.