"It upset me, because I didn't understand why we had to be in your book, because you know, we really didn't have anything to do with this," Jada said to Leah. "And there were headlines about Scientology and hide-and-go-seek at Tom's and how, you know, Will and I had participated. And I was hurt, but I never said anything."

"But Jada, I wasn't even considering that you would be hurt," Leah replied. "I literally, looking back on it, I didn't even consider Jada and Will. I was going in hard on my rightness, and then I looked at it and I said, 'What responsibility do I have, can I take here, for upsetting somebody that I actually really care about?"

"And I'm sorry that I didn't consider you, because I didn't. I was so caught up in the...I don't wanna cry," Leah said as she held back tears. "I was just caught up in that pain, and the pain of others."