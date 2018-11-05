Rihanna Is Not Happy That Donald Trump Is Playing Her Music at Rallies

President Donald Trump may have to find a new song at his rallies.

Over the weekend, The Washington Post's White House bureau chief Philip Rucker attended a political event and tweeted about his experience.

"It's been said a million times, but here's a million and one—Trump's rallies are unlike anything else in politics," he shared with his followers. "Currently, Rihanna's 'Don't Stop the Music' is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone's loving it."

As it turns out, Rihanna saw the tweet and had some thoughts.

"Not for much longer," she wrote to the reporter. "Me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up Philip!"