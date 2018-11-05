For Khloe Kardashian, some episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are easier to watch than others.

When it came to last-night's episode, viewers watched as the family learned of Tristan Thompson's infidelity just days before Khloe's due date.

As the episode aired, the E! star couldn't help but reflect on the stressful time in her life.

"I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could. My only thought was about the birth of my daughter," Khloe explained to her followers after allowing Tristan to be in the delivery room. "I wasn't going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature & strong for True."

She continued, "I waited for this day for so many years! I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn't believe that this would ever happen to me but I'm still very proud of myself for how I handled everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed."